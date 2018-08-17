Show 'n' Shine supports Miami Railway Station Museum

The Miami Railway Station Museum will soon have a platform, thanks in part to the 4th annual Miami Show ‘n’ Shine.

Held Aug. 12, the Show ‘n’ Shine raised funds for the project, estimated to cost about $26,000.

“We’ve been raising money for years to replace that platform,” event organizer and museum board member Joan Driedger said. “It was taken down in the 1980’s.”

The new platform will be 12 feet wide on the south and north, and eight feet wide on the west.

The basement also had to be replaced, and the building was lifted. That meant more fill had to be brought in for the platform to rest on.

“The RM of Thompson has been very helpful in supplying the fill and the labour,” she said.

High temperatures kept the small crowd attending the show ‘n’ shine in the shade, and Driedger said numbers were also down from last year.

“I didn’t realize until last week Winkler is having a Show ‘n’ Shine too,” she said.

Driedger said they appreciate the support they get for the event.

“A lot of people from the community come for this, so I’m very thankful for that,” she said.

Food was supplied by Miami Variety and more than 20 volunteers made the event happen.