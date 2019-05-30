Seed Survivor stops in to Carman Elementary, Elm Creek School

Carman Elementary and Elm Creek School students were both privileges to an amazing day of learning thanks to Nutrien Ltd.’s Seed Survivor display which stopped by both schools to educate youngsters about the agriculture world last week.

“We are a little green thumb school so it’s a big part of the agriculture in the classroom program,” said Nicole Spencer, a teacher at Elm Creek School. “The program gives us gardening supplies for an indoor and outdoor garden, and when you join up, you get random emails related to agriculture and this was one of them. It really sounded amazing but I had no idea how truly amazing it would be.”

Nutrien Ltd. is teaching the next generation about growing healthy plants and where food comes from through Seed Survivor. Seed Survivor is a free, curriculum-based learning experience that encourages children in elementary school to master the elements that plants need to grow.

“The Seed Survivor program comes with their mobile classroom outside and the different interactive activities were great for the kids to try out and learn some things about agriculture,” said Coreen Johnston, Carman Elementary teacher. “They were also set up within the school where kids could look for fossils, examine what’s in soil and each student involved planted a sunflower seed they could look after at home. It was really engaging materials for the students.”

The program consists of six interactive children’s displays that are fun for the whole family. Visitors have an opportunity to compete as virtual farmers through a virtual reality set-up, design a garden, and even plant a seed to take home and grow.

“It is such a life skill for youngsters,” said Spencer. “Elm Creek is such an ag-based community. The girl running the program said it was such a difference from running it in the city and running it in the country because the kids would already know the answer to her questions with little coaching or information.”

Lindsey Verhaeghe, Nutrien’s Program Manager said last year over 100,000 children planted seeds at Seed Survivor.

“We want children to grow up to be healthy eaters, to be interested in agriculture and to understand where their food comes from,” said Verhaeghe.

The Seed Survivor was developed in 2005 in Calgary, Alta. Teachers and industry experts worked together to develop the display’s activities, games and content and there are five interactive stations on water, light, soil, nutrients and food.

“It was targeted to Grades 3 and 4 students and it really relates to the science curriculum,” said Johnston. “Plants and soils, rocks and minerals, habitats and communities, all of these things were covered which was nice to see. We’ve done a lot of that content studying and it really engages the students.”

“They didn’t have the capabilities for all the kids to use the virtual reality but four students did get the chance to go into the trailer and do the virtual reality tour,” added Spencer. “They also had interactive things set up outside of their trailer, a screen that popped up, some trivia and questions for the kids, information about nutrient and the kids discussed what we can grow in the province and what we can’t.”

