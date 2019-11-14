Second refugee family settles in Carman

Members of the Carman Dufferin Refugee Sponsorship Committee Project (CDRSC ) 2 were more than excited to welcome the Mohammad family of four, Najah (mother), Mustafa (father) and their daughters Malak and Manar to Carman on November 7, 2019, after greeting them at the airport in Winnipeg.

Many residents of Carman and the Elm Creek communities may remember the Committee sponsored a Syrian Refugee family of six for Project 1. The Aldarwish family arrived on a cold December evening in 2016 and continues to live in Carman! Talal, the father, works full-time and both mom and dad have their driver’s licenses. They welcomed a fifth child in 2018. The four oldest children are in school, grades 1, 3, 6 and 8. They are very eager to learn and work hard. Their education was limited in Lebanon where the family resided for five years after escaping the civil war in Syria.

The Aldarwish family was sponsored through the Blended Visa Program which means the Federal Government covers the first six months of living expenses. While the sponsoring Committee pays for the second six month period. The other sponsoring streams are solely government-sponsored and private sponsorship.

The number of sponsorship spots allowed by the Federal Government has been lowered significantly making project Project 2 is a private sponsorship.

The process to sponsor Najah Aldarwish, a sister of Talal Aldarwish, her husband and two daughters began in September 2017. The sponsoring committee will be paying all the living expenses for one year. A portion of the costs was raised prior to the paperwork being submitted to the Sponsorship Agreement Holder (SAH) which in this case is the Archdiocese of St. Boniface. The Mohammad family has been living in Lebanon for approximately four years.

The CDRSC Project 2 was notified in August that all members of the refugee family were travel-ready. News that the family would leave Beirut, Lebanon on November 6th arrived on October 10th. The sponsoring 15 member Committee includes residents of Carman, Elm Creek, Graysville and Sperling.

The Committee has housing, a vehicle, and most of the furnishings ready to go for the family. An enthusiastic group was at James Richardson International Airport on the afternoon of November 7 welcoming Najah, Mustafa, and their daughters Malak, age 4, and Manar, age 2, to their new home of Canada.

Lyle Rance, Chair of the Carman Dufferin Refugee Sponsorship Committee Project 2 expresses his appreciation to the local communities for their donations and support for Project 2.