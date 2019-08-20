School zones set to change in Carman

Speed zones in school zones will be changing in the Town of Carman.

Council passed the first two readings to change the school zones in front of the Carman Elementary School and Carman Collegiate on August 8.

“We’re changing all times,” Mayor Brent Owen said.

Owen said both school zones will have the times changed from being 24 hours all year round to between the hours of 8 am to 5:30 pm and only effective between the months of September and June.

Some changes to the size of the school zone will also be made.

“We’re shrinking the zone at the collegiate a little shorter, bringing it in from the east to the west,” Owen said.

The third and final reading will take place during the next council meeting and will also finalize all the necessary details, something Owen said residents are anticipating.

“Everybody’s looking forward to the new changes,” Owen said.