School speed zones adjusted in Carman

Parents can feel safer now during the school year as the council to the Town of Carman passed the third and the final reading to change the school speed zone by-law at last week’s council meeting resulting in new hours for the reduced speed zones.

“We officially passed the by-law reducing the school zones in Carman, but also adding the new time specifications along with summer changes,” said Mayor, Brent Owen. “We can’t enforce anything yet, though, when the signs officially go up we can enforce it, but the deal is officially done.”

Both sets of school zones along highway 3 will see changes. The school zone in front of the high school will now be 30 km/h during the school hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and will be abolished during the summertime or after hours at 50 km/h. The same goes for the elementary school.

Owen adds the zone in front of the high school is also being shortened. The zone in front of Carman Elementary will not.

“99.9 per cent of the people wanted this,” he said. “We had one councilor against it this time, and the first time we voted on it I had 4 people against the vote. It seems people are coming around to it and I feel we got it right with our changes.”

School zone fines are $181.50 for those caught driving 10 km/h above the speed limit and jumps to $246.25 at 15 km/h or more over the limit. Tickets issued by police officers could also result in merit points being taken away from a driver’s safety rating with Manitoba Public Insurance.