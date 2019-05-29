RV rally returning for a couple more years

The Manitoba northwest Ontario Good Sam RV Rally is back for another year at King’s Park campground in Carman and businesses and community members are excited to benefit from the economic boom that follows the string of recreational vehicles invading the town.

“Manitoba Northwest Ontario Good Sam has been holding the event here for a little while now,” said Carman/Dufferin Economic Development Officer, Tyler King. “They were here for two years previously and now they’re back again for their second year, and we will be hosting them for another two years after this as well.”

The Good Sam RV Club is always on the hunt for potential sites to host their RV Rally every year and the Town of Carman had been approached a number of years ago. Visiting members have spoken up about their love of the location and welcoming nature of the residents.

“We like being the host community for this event,” said King. “There are usually between 80 and 100 RV’s at the event, one year we even had 110. We host them for a total of five days, but some of them stay before and after because of our amazing campsite. The location of our community is easily accessible for the majority of its members.”

The group’s chapter from the Thunder Bay area always makes the trip out as it’s only a day trip to Carman.

“There are rallies held all over. Manitoba has one, Saskatchewan has one, Alberta as well, and some of the people that come here do the circuit and hit each one,” he adds. “There are workshops and games, it’s a really cool event we are pleased to host.”

The Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce invited businesses and organizations in the area to help put together welcome bags with little gifts for the people attending the convention in hopes of drawing people out to the local shops and restaurants.

“There are times where the people have free evenings and we want to get them out to the local joints to enjoy some of the amazing food and shops we have in town,” explained King. “They do a lot of shopping as well, and the Town Wide Garage Sale always paired with the event and the RV goers really enjoy getting out browsing some of the garage sales happening around town while they are here.”

King goes on to say it’s a good partnership for the Town, the RM of Dufferin and the club.

“The local Legion hosts their barbecue around this time of year to pair with the event,” added King. “This brings a lot of money into the community, in around $15,000 a year in terms of economic impact over the five days.”

King feels the amount brought in is even higher as the $15,000 doesn’t include everything like camping fees which the Good Sam members also provide to the town of Carman.

The event will return in 2020 and 2021.