Roland School unveils new disc golf course at sports day

The Roland Elementary School (RES) held a sports day for their students to have a day of friendly competition and fun on June 21.

“This is the cap-off to our year,” Brandy Chevalier, the Principle, said.

Chevalier said the students participated in a relay in the morning, put on by the Fit Kids Healthy Kids programs sponsored by Doctors of Manitoba, while the rest of the afternoon was filled with various track and field sporting events.

“Our disc golf is new and huge this year,” Chevalier said. “They [the students] will be introduced to disc golf today.”

Chevalier explained the students can win a first, second and third place ribbon for each of the events throughout the day. She noted the same ribbon system is in place for the entire school year, giving every student a chance to win ribbons and points for their “house” or team they are apart of.

The house system places students, when they first come to the school, into one of five teams. Each team has a collection of students from the kindergarten classes all the way up to the grade four classes. During the year, students participate in different competitions to collect points for their house, where they can also win first, second or third place ribbons, earning more points.

“Every child in the building this year will win an award for something,” Chevalier said, noting the two other major events where the students win prizes are during literacy and math month.

The sports day is one of the ways students can compete to see who’s house wins at the end of the year while still learning and having fun.