Roland residents honoured by Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen

Doug and Dianne Mowbray of Roland were honoured through a Private Members Statement by Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen at the Legislature in Winnipeg on October 30, for their hard work and dedication to raising money for MADD since the death of their son Patrick caused by a drunk driver.

“It was really nice that Blaine had us out, we always invite him out to the car show for the ceremonies and to say a few words and he’s always very respectful,” said Doug Mowbray. “Time erases everything but we’re trying to keep [Patrick’s] name alive for a few more years through the bursary we created, and the barbecue and Car Show in Carman. We’re going to try and go for one more year and it will be the 15th annual one.”

“The Mowbray’s have dedicated their time in Patrick’s memory to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) Wpg and more recently to the Time for Summer BBQ and Car Show in Carman every spring,” said Pedersen, in the Private Members Statement. “Doug and Diane have been tireless advocates in local schools with bringing the message of the dangers and the consequences of driving impaired.”

Approximately $22,500 has been for MADD Wpg with an equal amount going to the Patrick Mowbray Memorial Fund Bursary, which in turn has presented over $7000 to graduating students at Miami Collegiate. The Summer BBQ and Car Show in Carman also handed over $21,000 to Carman Palliative Care.

Patrick Mowbray was killed by an older drunk driver in 2003 Doug and Dianne we decided to do something in their son’s name so a bursary was created.

“We give as much as we can every year to it and the bursary goes to a student that was like Patrick,” Mowbray added. “He liked kids and worked with younger kids, and he was also on the student council.”