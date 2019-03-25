Roland Air Spray donates $10K after missing ADAMA's Thank a Retailer

Roland Air Spray may have come up short to Miami’s SJ Agronomy in ADAMA’s Thank A Retailer contest for $15,000, but the support the business received from the surrounding community has inspired the organization to make a donation of $10,000 to their selected project from the contest, Carman Minor Baseball and the Carman and Area Community Ball Diamond Building Project.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to the high school and Carman Minor Baseball with ADAMA’s Thank a Retailer contest, but unfortunately, we did come up a little short,” said Jeff Park, Owner\Agronomist. “We finished in second, not only in Manitoba, though, but for all the prairie provinces. That was thanks to the big help of Carman Minor Ball and the students at the high school.”

Roland Air Spray finished with 1,550,725 points compared to SJ Agronomy’s 2,145,500 points. Each day codes would be available for people to use when logged onto the ADAMA website, and the two Manitoba companies finished 1 and 2 across the competition.

“The support we received from the community really made us want to give back even though we didn’t win the contest,” said Warren Alexander with Roland Air Spray. “We want to help get (Carman Minor Baseball’s) project started and underway because we feel it’s important for the community.”

Carman Minor Baseball President Erin Lemky spoke to the group choosing to donate $10K to their cause of building new diamonds in Carman.

“It’s nice to see the community give back to the project, especially with baseball season is just around the corner,” she said. “It’s going to be a good year. We almost have 200 kids registered to play already so we’re excited to get things going. I would say we’re just over $300K with money in hand, it’s still a while until March 31 so we’re just pushing on to raise the funds needed.”

Carman and Area Community Ball Diamond Building Project coordinator Derek MacLean says the group’s goal is $500,000 but they still plan to build diamonds with whatever is in the bank.

“We want to get that $500K budget. Verbally we’re getting closer every day and with this donation, we’re even closer now,” he said. “We’re building diamonds, whether it’s three, four, or six diamonds. We’re definitely going to be moving ground which is awesome news.”

The Carman and Area Community Ball Diamond Building Project will have an update on how many diamonds planned to be constructed, along with costs, after their March 31 deadline.