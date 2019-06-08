Rocking the rose garden in Roseisle

The Roseisle Memorial Rose Garden was highlighted with a dinner and concert Saturday night as people gathered to help raise funds for further development of the garden.

“This project has been so well supported that the design space is almost full of designated roses,” said Dian Gillingham, Memorial Rose Garden committee member. “The Garden BBQ pork supper and concert-in-the-garden was a success in every way! Approximately 90 people attended the dinner where they enjoyed a delicious barbecued roast pork meal, topped off with good old puffed wheat cake.”

Following the supper, guests were then entertained by Manitou’s On The Edge. The tight harmonies and incredible instrumentation brought appreciative applause and feedback from the lively crowd. Free popcorn, a beautiful setting and the evening sunshine filled the garden while strains of East Coast music brought a perfect end to the day.

“The garden committee would like to thank all those who attended and supported the fundraising event,” said Gillingham. “The roses are in full bloom in early July and sometimes in late June. Many Canada Day visitors take time to tour the garden and based on the success of Saturday, we have been talking of holding more events in the garden in the future.”

Gillingham adds her wildest dream for the garden is the inclusion of a statue of a child, since the garden project is really designed so that future generations don’t forget those who lived, and died, for the Roseisle community.

“There’s no place I’d rather live,” she adds. “I’m an import to this area and hope, I’m granted many more years to enjoy life here at the foot of the escarpment to which we fondly refer as ‘our mountains’.”