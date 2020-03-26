RM of Thompson releases statement regarding COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 the R.M. of Thompson Civic Centre, Miami Library, Lloyd Orchard Community Arena, Miami Curling Club, and Miami Community Hall will be closed effective immediately until further notice.

At this time the Waste Disposal Ground will continue operations. To limit contact with staff, citizens are asked to leave their name, mailing address and phone number at the waste disposal ground office so they can be invoiced accordingly. Staff are encouraged to practice social distancing so payments will not be accepted in the waste disposal ground office. Invoices will be sent by mail at a later date.

If anyone needs to make a payment on water or tax accounts they may do so through online banking, by mail or there is a dropbox available to drop off payments at the civic centre.

Staff will still be working and available to ensure all municipal services are met. For any questions or concerns, contact the office at 204-435-2114 or by e-mail info@rmofthompson.com

For information regarding COVID-19 and what it means for you please visit www.manitoba.ca/covid19

If you are concerned about exposure to the virus contact Health links at 1-888-315-9257.

Further updates will be sent out as necessary.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 is an illness caused by Coronavirus. Human coronaviruses are common and are typically associated with mild illnesses, similar to the common cold.

Symptoms of human coronaviruses may be very mild or more serious, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing.

Coronaviruses are most commonly spread from an infected person through:

– Respiratory droplets when you cough or sneeze

– Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

– Touching something with the virus on it, then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing your hands.

Best way to prevent the spread of infection:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

– Use hand sanitizer whenever soap and water are not available

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth especially with unwashed hands

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Cough and sneeze into your sleeve and not your hands

– Stay home if you are sick.

Please be aware of the following.

Those at greatest risk of severe outcomes of the Covid-19 pandemic include:

– Anyone over 65 years of age.

– Anyone with underlying medical conditions

– Anyone with compromised immune systems

The R.M. of Thompson strongly suggests that any residents returning from an International trip to follow Public Health Guidelines and self-isolate for a period of 14 days to prevent any possible exposure to other residents.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should first call Health Links-Info Sante at

1-888-315-9257 (toll-free) to ensure they receive medical advice appropriate to their specific health concerns.

For the most up to date information and screening tools, visit the Manitoba coronavirus website: www.manitoba.ca/health/coronavirus.index.html

Information will also be posted on our website at www.rmofthompson.com. Should you have any further concerns please do not hesitate to contact our office at 204-435-2114 or e-mail to info@rmofthompson.com.