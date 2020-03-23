RM of Grey's COVID-19 response

The RM of Grey is committed to maintaining essential services for our citizens, while balancing the health and safety of our employees and the public. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and updating our response to the rapidly changing situation.

We encourage all members of the public to visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/, which is being updated continuously by the Province of Manitoba with information on its response. Health-related questions or concerns about COVID-19 can also be directed to Health Links – Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

We encourage all residents to follow public health advice related to self-monitoring and self-isolation if you have travelled or have been exposed to someone ill with the virus and to practice safe social distancing.

Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, all Municipal Buildings will be closed to the public and include the following:

– Municipal Office

– Public Works Shop (Elm Creek and St. Claude)

– Fire Halls (Elm Creek and St. Claude)

– All water/sewer facilities

– Waste Disposal Ground

Also at this time, it’s important to note some services will continue.

– At this time garbage and recycling pick up will not be disrupted

– Recycling depots will remain open

– Will remain open regular hours but operators will not be able to assist customers

Staff will continue to be present at these facilities to answer calls, monitor emails and provide service. Residents are encouraged to call the office (204-436-2014) or email (info@rmofgrey.ca) with any questions or concerns they may have.

Regular Council Meetings are still scheduled to proceed and may be carried out via electronic means. Please note the Public Hearings and Delegations have been postponed.

The RM of Grey is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to update the public of any changes.