RM of Dufferin council set with one new face

The votes are in and there will be one new councillor joining the Rural Municipality of Dufferin council for the next four years thanks to 31.1 per cent voter turnout.

Reeve

George Gray- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1

John Peckover- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2

Incumbent – Barry Driedger 51

Clayton Morgan 61 -elected

Murray Morgan 45

Councillor Ward 3

Incumbent – Harvie Takvam 96 -elected

Clint Nicolajsen 40

Councillor Ward 4

Sheldon Harder- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5

Incumbent – Barrie Fraser 63 -elected

Colin Hoeppner 35

Councillor Ward 6

Incumbent – Fred Dunn 51 -elected

Jason Klassen 20

Election results were posted around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.