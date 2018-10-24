RM of Dufferin council set with one new face
The votes are in and there will be one new councillor joining the Rural Municipality of Dufferin council for the next four years thanks to 31.1 per cent voter turnout.
Reeve
George Gray- acclaimed
Councillor Ward 1
John Peckover- acclaimed
Councillor Ward 2
Incumbent – Barry Driedger 51
Clayton Morgan 61 -elected
Murray Morgan 45
Councillor Ward 3
Incumbent – Harvie Takvam 96 -elected
Clint Nicolajsen 40
Councillor Ward 4
Sheldon Harder- acclaimed
Councillor Ward 5
Incumbent – Barrie Fraser 63 -elected
Colin Hoeppner 35
Councillor Ward 6
Incumbent – Fred Dunn 51 -elected
Jason Klassen 20
Election results were posted around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
