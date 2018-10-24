RM of Dufferin council set with one new face

Published on: October 24, 2018 | Last Updated: October 24, 2018 10:24 PM EDT

Clayton Morgan is the newest member of the Rural Municipality of Dufferin council. (supplied photo)

The votes are in and there will be one new councillor joining the Rural Municipality of Dufferin council for the next four years thanks to 31.1 per cent voter turnout.

Reeve
George Gray- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1
John Peckover- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2
Incumbent – Barry Driedger 51
Clayton Morgan 61 -elected
Murray Morgan 45

Councillor Ward 3
Incumbent – Harvie Takvam 96 -elected
Clint Nicolajsen 40

Councillor Ward 4
Sheldon Harder- acclaimed

Councillor Ward 5
Incumbent – Barrie Fraser 63 -elected
Colin Hoeppner 35

Councillor Ward 6
Incumbent – Fred Dunn 51 -elected
Jason Klassen 20

Election results were posted around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

