RM of Dufferin council meets for first time in 2019

The RM of Dufferin council met for the first time of 2019 and a few things were brought up.

“At this time of year we meet with each of the six councillors to discuss and prioritize the work that needs to be done in each ward,” said Reeve, George Gray. “Those recommendations when ratified by Council move onto the Municipal Foreman’s agenda to organize and get the work done. The Municipal Act mandates that all work done has to be ratified by Council resolution.”

Council is also planning a joint community budget planning meeting between the RM of Dufferin and the Town of Carman to discuss and satisfy requests that may be brought up. The requests are made by the community groups who require funding to fulfil their 2019 commitments.

“At our last meeting we also discussed the application of three rural-subdivisions which are in various stages of approval,” Gray added. “We are also constantly looking at water sources to help accommodate our concerns for a stable and guaranteed water supply.”

The RM’s public works department has been kept busy making sure municipal roads are plowed as soon as possible so citizens can carry on with their busy schedules.

The Rural Municipality of Dufferin council meets on the second and third Tuesday’s of each month at Memorial Hall, in the Council Chambers 12-2nd Ave SW, Carman, Man.