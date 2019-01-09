Riverview Legion Place get boost from ACU

Riverview Legion Place in Carman is going to be looking a lot sharper inside as new floors, a paint job, and some other work is being completed thanks to a $10,000 donation from Access Credit Union.

“The amenities room is on the other side of the river and you take the tunnel to get there, and both of those rooms needed new flooring and a facelift,” said Rod McPherson – Chairman of the board of Riverview Legion Place. “The kitchen area also needed some work, new cabinets and counter tops needed to be replaced.”

The $10,000 will cover all of the renovations according to McPherson. Vern’s Carpets from Morden helped with all of the necessary flooring, and work on the countertops currently underway.

“There is a painter taking care of all of the painting for us right now, and the paint was donated by the Carman Co-op,” he said. “They donated $600 worth of paint. We’re hoping that everything will be taken care of and we’re back in before January 14.”

McPherson adds the worker taking care of the flooring is working at an incredible pace and he’s expected to finish before the expected completion date of Jan. 14.