Riding For Raymond in Elm Creek

The first annual Ride for Raymond Poker Derby held in Elm Creek to honour the memory of longtime rider Cyril Major raised an incredible $4,188 raised for Central Plains Cancer Care and Elm Creek Arena.

“We had 42 registered riders and it was -36 the day we went out for the ride,” said co-organizer of the event, Christine Major. “It was great people came out and showed their support despite the awful weather we were having. It was a great day in the end.”

The event started at Scotswood Links in Elm Creek on March 2. Riders then made the trip to Takvam Bridge before making their way to Rosiele. Tall Boys in St. Claude was the fourth stop before heading back to Scotswood for drinks, dinner and a great time.

“The winner on each side of the event, riders and non-riders each donated their winnings back to us,” said Major. “The rink is going to get $1,000 and Central Plains Cancer Care will be getting the rest of the funds raised through the event or $3,188.”

The rink will be adding the funds they receive into their general fund which helps pay for the daily things at the club like lights and heating.

“We did have another 30 people come out for the supper after all 42 riders had returned to Elm Creek,” she added. “This is the first time we decided to put the event on. This was in memory of my dad Cyril Major whose nickname was Raymond, so that’s why I came up with the idea for the Ride for Raymond. He passed away of Cancer in April of 2017 and this will definitely be a yearly event.”

Nichol goes on to thank all of the businesses from Portage, Elie, Elm Creek, and Carman for their generous donations to the silent auction. There were 29 prizes available, all worth hundreds of dollars thanks to generous sponsors.