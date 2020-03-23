RCMP will continue to patrol through COVID-19  

This is a challenging time for so many within the province, across the country, and around the world, as the emergence and spread of COVID-19 has affected every facet of daily life and changed how organizations, including the Manitoba RCMP, carry out their work and interact with the public. While how people interact with officers may change slightly, be assured that officers will continue to patrol communities, respond to calls and investigate criminal activity across Manitoba.

In addition, significant planning is underway to ensure that the Manitoba RCMP can continue to provide citizens, and the communities the RCMP serves, with critical policing services no matter the circumstances. The RCMP is very much aware that their work is dependent upon the health of officers and this is where the public can help us the most.

To help keep officers on the road and in the communities, if a matter is not urgent, please do not visit a detachment in person. If someone needs to speak with an officer or would like to file a criminal report, please call ahead and make arrangements. The officer may be able to take a report over the phone or may direct the person to meet at an alternate location. As always, if it’s an emergency, call 911 or a local emergency number. When calling, community members will be asked additional questions concerning their health. This is to ensure that officers can take appropriate safety precautions. When officers respond, they may be seen wearing personal protective equipment such as a face mask. This is for the public’s safety and that of the RCMP’s officers.

Every single officer remains committed to security and protection during these difficult times. However, to truly get through this, everyone needs to work together. Be kind to one and other, take care of others, and do everything possible to adhere to the recommendations of public health officials.