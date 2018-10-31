RCMP update - Suspicious pair picked up, theft in Miami

Carman area RCMP responded to a couple of incidents in recent weeks including an intoxicated person near Rosenfeld Elementary School and a break-and-enter in Miami.

Cannabis intoxication leads to arrest

Carman Area RCMP responded to a call of a complaint about two suspicious males in the parking lot at the Rosenfeld Elementary School around 11 p.m. Monday, October 22. Officers arrived and found two 18-year-old males at the school, and after a short investigation police determined the suspects to be under the influence of cannabis.

Both subjects were immediately removed from the premises before RCMP determined one of the males, an 18-year-old transient with no-fixed-address, was “wanted” by Altona Police Service with outstanding arrest warrants for failing to appear in court on fraud-related charges.

The arrested male was turned over to Altona Police Service.

Miami break-and-enter theft

Carman Area RCMP responded to an intrusion alarm call at a pharmacy in Miami at 2 a.m. on October

Officers arrived on scene and determined the pharmacy had been forcibly broken into. The suspects had quickly fled prior to police arriving, however, and were able to steal a significant quantity of prescription medication from the business with a value exceeding $8,000.

The RCMP are concerned that some of the prescription medication can cause adverse reactions and/or serious health issues and police will continue to investigate the incident.

Carman Area RCMP would appreciate the assistance of the general public – please contact either the Carman Area RCMP detachments or Crime Stoppers with any information in regards to this matter.