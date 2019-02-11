RCMP searching for missing Schanzenfeld woman

Morden RCMP responded to a call of a missing 25-year-old from Schanzenfeld in the RM of Stanley Thursday as Maria Pluschnik was last seen in Schanzenfeld on the evening of February 7 when she left in her vehicle.

Pluschnik’s vehicle was located abandoned on Road 22 West and Road 8 North in the RM of Stanley. It appears that her vehicle had gotten stuck in a snow drift and had been there for some time.

Maria Pluschnik has long brown hair, grey eyes and was last seen wearing a dark red winter jacket, a white scarf, boots, a toque and mitts.

RCMP request the public’s assistance in locating Maria Pluschnik. If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact RCMP at 204-822-5469 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.