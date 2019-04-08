RCMP respond to serious stabbing in Roland

Carman Area RCMP responded to a residence in Roland, Manitoba, just after midnight Saturday where officers located a 39-year-old-female with a stab wound.

Officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived to find a 39-year-old female who required urgent medical assistance. She was rushed by EMS to Boundary Trails Health Centre and, subsequently, to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg in unstable condition. Her condition has since been upgraded.

The 42-year-old male, who also lived at the residence, was arrested and transported to the Carman RCMP Detachment. The crime scene was held pending a forensic examination. The investigation was conducted by local RCMP officers with the assistance of specialized officers from the D Division HQ RCMP ‘Major Crimes’ and ‘Forensic Identification’ units.

The 42-year-old male has been charged with aggravated assault and breaching court-ordered conditions and is known to police. He has been remanded into custody at the Provincial Remand Centre in Winnipeg.

No further details will be released.