RCMP respond to multiple break-and-enter/thefts around Pembina Valley

A recent string of break and enters has the Pembina Valley RCMP searching for suspects after several communities were hit over the weekend.

Members of the Pembina Valley RCMP Detachment responded to three break-and-enter/thefts to businesses within the Town of Carman, Manitoba, On December 1, 2019 including Carman 5 Pin Bowling, Ed’s OK Tire, and the Carman Bakery and Pastry Shop. Upon further investigation, it was learned that unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the businesses and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, cheques, and property.

In addition to the aforementioned occurrences, the Pembina Valley RCMP Detachment responded to eight additional break, enter, and thefts within the Rural Municipality of Pembina, Rural Municipality of Stanley, and the Rural Municipality of Roland on or between Saturday, November 30 and Monday, December 2. The investigations into the break and enter, and thefts in the rural municipalities are on-going, but it is believed that the occurrences are related.

The Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate the occurrences with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services. RCMP members are reminding the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police and to lock all residences, outbuildings, and vehicles on their properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-745-6760, 204-822-4476, 204-242-2017 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).