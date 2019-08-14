RCMP Report - PV RCMP nab wanderer, two fatal collisions in Morris

It was a steady weekend for the Pembina Valley Area Detachment, from Thursday to Sunday officers responded to 47 calls for service.

Three adult males were arrested over this period and remain in custody for varying offences.

One of those males, a Curtis DALEBOZIK, a 33-year-old resident of Morden, was reportedly wandering into yards in the Town of Carman, which culminated in an attempt to force his way into a residence. RCMP officers located and arrested him, and he remains in custody. As a result, DALEBOZIK is charged with Resisting a police officer, possession of Crystal Meth, Mischief Under $5000 and Forcible entry.

We would encourage the public to report all suspicious activity to the RCMP, the most efficient method is to call 911 or the Carman RCMP emergency line at 204-745-6773. RCMP do not accept reports over social media.

Motor vehicle fatalities in Morris

At approximately 10:30 am on August 10, 2019, an officer with the Morris RCMP was conducting a patrol on Highway 14 when he came across a two-vehicle collision, located approximately eight kilometers west of Highway 75 in the RM of Montcalm.

The investigation has determined that a westbound vehicle, being driven by a 24-year-old male from Maryfield, Saskatchewan, crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound vehicle, being driven by a 62-year-old male from Ste. Agathe.

A 14-year-old female passenger in the westbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The three other occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 62-year-old male driver was not injured.

Officers believe seatbelts were in use and that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

On July 28, 2019, at approximately 5:30 am, officers from the Morris RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Provincial Road 422, located two kilometres north of Highway 23, in the RM ofMorris.

Investigators have determined that a pickup truck, being driven by a 21-year-old male from Rosenort, was travelling northbound on Provincial Road 422 when the pickup truck left the roadway and entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Speed may be a factor in the collision.

Officers from the Morris RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.