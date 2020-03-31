RCMP nab drunk driver in Miami

Pembina Valley RCMP received a complaint of an impaired driver in the rural area of Miami, Friday, March 20, 2020, from a concerned citizen early in the evening.

Police immediately responded to the complaint and upon arrival RCMP located the suspect vehicle on a gravel road outside of town and attempted to pull the vehicle over however the vehicle did not stop and was followed by responding police for several kilometres when it stopped in a vacant lot just outside of town.

A 40-year-old male resident of Miami was arrested and taken into custody. He is charged with the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences stemming from this incident including flight from police, operate a conveyance while impaired, resist police officer, assault police with weapon, utter threats, driving unregistered vehicle, and several more highway traffic act infraction.

The male suspect was remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.