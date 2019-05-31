RCMP investigate aggravated assault in RM of Roland

In the early hours of Sunday, May 26, 2019, members of the RCMP’s Morden and Manitou Detachments responded to a report of an aggravated assault that occurred at the Patterson Pits in RM of Roland.

The victim of the assault suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being assaulted with a weapon and subsequently received medical treatment at the Boundary Trails Hospital.

The initial police investigation revealed that the adult male victim was lured to the isolated area via communicating with an unknown person on the social media applications Snapchat and Instagram. The Police investigation has determined that multiple unknown male suspects fled the area of the assault in a Silver Sport Utility Vehicle.

The public is advised to be extremely cautious when meeting people from online social media outlets. If meeting someone you do not know, you should bring a friend and let someone know where you are and how long you will be. Doing so in a public area in daylight would also go far in ensuring everyone’s safety.

For more information contact your local RCMP detachment.