RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program wraps up

Nearly 12,000 cars were checked during the month-long RCMP Holiday Checkstop program ran over the course of the month of December.

In the final week, 47 checkstops were conducted across Manitoba with approximately 1433 vehicles being checked

24 people charged with Impaired Driving (23 by alcohol, 1 by drugs)

5 people charged with Refusing a Breath Demand

The highest blood/alcohol reading reported was .310 (just under four times the legal limit)

9 alcohol-related tiered suspensions

9 people charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle

There were two traffic-related fatalities that occurred this past week. One occurred on Highway 16 near Gladstone and another in Berens River.

Last year during week four, RCMP members conducted 22 checkstops, and checked 1366 vehicles, resulting in 21 people being charged with a Criminal Code Impaired Driving offence (Impaired, Over .08, Refusal, Impaired by Drug).

During the month-long RCMP Holiday Checkstop Program, 11,714 vehicles were checked during 262 checkstops, and RCMP:

Charged 90 people with Impaired Driving (87 by alcohol, 3 by drugs)

Charged 15 people with Refusing a Breath Demand

Issued 30 alcohol-related tiered suspensions

Issued 2 drug-related tiered suspensions

Charged 49 people charged with improper storage of alcohol or cannabis in a vehicle

Unfortunately, five people lost their lives in traffic-related collisions during this year’s Checkstop program.

Last year during the 2017/2018 program, RCMP checked 8333 vehicles during 176 checkstops. RCMP charged 117 people with a Criminal Code Impaired Driving offence and issued an additional 51 alcohol and drug-related tiered suspensions.

There was one traffic-related fatality during last year’s Checkstop program.