RCMP end scary situation in Morris calmly

Morris RCMP ended a tense situation without incident in Morris, Man., recently when officers were dispatched to a call of an individual with a handgun at a business on October 30.

The male entered the business at approximately 2:25 p.m. and employees noticed a handgun in the waistband of his pants. The male was behaving erratically and was believed to be intoxicated by drugs. He did not threaten anyone, but the firearm was noticeable.

Police were contacted while the male was asked to wait for an employee to assist him in an office. upon officers arrival, a perimeter was set up while occupants of the building exited safely. Officers entered the building and proceeded to take the man into custody without incident.

The firearm was identified as an airsoft BB gun.

A 30-year-old male of Morris is charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carrying Concealed Weapon, and Fail to Comply with Undertaking.