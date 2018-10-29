RCMP encourage safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

Carman Area RCMP want kids of all ages to have a happy, and safe, Halloween and have a few tips to offer up to ensure both adults and children get home safe and happy.

TRICK OR TREATERS:

Having a cool costume to impress your friends is one thing, but Officer Rickey reminds you of the need to make sure it’s safe and to ensure you use common sense and safe practices when trick or treating;

• If your costume isn’t bright consider reflective tape or adding glow sticks, necklaces, flashlight, etc;

• Make sure the costume is not too long – you don’t want to trip while going house to house;

• Ensure your costume is flame-retardant;

• Be careful when wearing a mask, wig, or costume that restricts your vision;

• Fake swords, knives and guns might not be the best accessory – not everyone can tell the difference;

• Before you go trick-or-treating, make sure you let your parents know your plan, where you will be going, and when you will be home. Children may need to wear a watch for this!

• Consider having an adult or responsible older child escort your children. Officer Rickey recommends safety in numbers;

• Use sidewalks whenever possible. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left and facing traffic;

• Officer Rickey recommends visiting houses on one side of the street at a time rather than crisscrossing the street and potentially running in and out of traffic;

• Never enter a house – only accept treats at the front door. In fact, if a house doesn’t give you a good feeling you don’t have to trick or treat there;

PARENTS, ADULTS, AND DRIVERS:

Drive sober;

• Whenever possible, avoid driving in residential areas while trick-or-treaters are out;

• Slow down and be extra cautious. Expect that children may dart out from between parked cars;

• Parents – check your kids’ candy before they consume any;

• As a homeowner, ensure you have a well-lit and hazard-free approach to your property. For example, your Halloween display at your door or yard might be a hit with the kids but you need to ensure the extension cords that power it don’t create a trip hazard;

• Ensure your pets are kept “at bay” and away from the little trick or treaters that are going door-to-door;

• It deserves to be said a second time – drive sober and slow down.

Be safe and have fun this Halloween season.