PV RCMP report - arrest made in Carman car theft, warrant acted on in Crystal City

Arrests made in Carman thefts

Pembina Valley RCMP received multiple break, enter, and theft complaints within the Town of Carman, Manitoba, On February 26, 2020.

RCMP members were advised that unknown suspect(s) gained entry into BoRuss Construction where the suspects subsequently stole multiple items, including a pickup truck. On February 28, 2020, members of the Amaranth RCMP located the stolen pickup truck in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, Manitoba. A 32-year-old female from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and a 31-year-old from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, were arrested as a result.

The 31-year-old male, Corey James Pashe, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a probation order and was remanded into custody. The 32-year-old female was released pending a future court date.

Warrant carried out in Crystal City

Pembina Valley RCMP received information on the whereabouts of a 24-year-old male, David Burling, who was wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officers responded and located Burling a short distance from Crystal City, Manitoba, on February 28, 2020, after he attempted to evade police. He was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of property obtained by crime, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and resist/obstruct a peace officer and was subsequently remanded into custody.

The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating David BURLING.

Arrest made in stolen vehicle

The Pembina Valley RCMP would like to update the public on an occurrence that occurred in the fall of 2019.

On October 11, 2019, the Pembina Valley RCMP received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a residential area within the Town of Carman, Manitoba. Investigators gathered evidence and information during the course of the investigation and were able to identify a suspect.

A warrant of arrest was issued for 32-years-old Dieter Martsch arrest for theft of a motor vehicle. RCMP members subsequently arrested Martsch on February 22, 2020. He was remanded into custody.