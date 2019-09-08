PV RCMP Labour Day weekend report

Published on: September 8, 2019 | Last Updated: September 9, 2019 4:32 PM EDT

The Pembina Valley RCMP responded to 50 calls for service over the Labour Day long weekend, varying from frauds, traffic complaints and break and enters, to breaching of probation and court orders.
This also included several crimes against persons, including 4 assaults, 1 assault with a weapon and 1 uttering threats against a person, these all being separate incidents.
The assault with a weapon being a serious incident, resulting in the arrest of an adult female and the hospitalization of an adult male.  On August 31, at 7 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the town of Swan Lake where a male had been hit in the head with a blunt object, the male was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for treatment and a 46-year-old female was arrested at the residence and later released from custody with charges pending. Alcohol was a believed to be a factor in the event.
In addition to the assault-related calls, police dealt with two serious traffic collisions, both occurring on September 2.

The first occurred at 4 p.m. in the Municipality of Rhineland at the intersection Highway 14 and Road 7 west where a southbound passenger truck collided with a westbound passenger truck at that intersection. As a result of the collision, the driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre then to the Winnipeg Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. Indications are the southbound vehicle pulled away from the controlled intersection and into the path of the westbound vehicle. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision. The investigation continues.

The second collision occurred in the Municipality of Stanley near road 11 north and 34 west around 7 p.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the uncontrolled intersection of those roads, where it appears a northbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle collided at the intersection. STARS air ambulance attended but did not transport anyone, however, the drivers were transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre in stable condition. Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is continuing.

Police wish to remind motorists, that attention on the roads is paramount, intersections are an area with potential for serious collisions to occur.  Drivers are reminded to stop for all traffic control devices and ensure it is safe before they proceed.

Additionally, with school back in, be aware that the reduced speed school zones are in effect and motorists must stop for all school buses with control lights activated.

Failing to follow these two traffic laws will result in large fines.

