PV RCMP Labour Day weekend report

The Pembina Valley RCMP responded to 50 calls for service over the Labour Day long weekend, varying from frauds, traffic complaints and break and enters, to breaching of probation and court orders.

This also included several crimes against persons, including 4 assaults, 1 assault with a weapon and 1 uttering threats against a person, these all being separate incidents.

The assault with a weapon being a serious incident, resulting in the arrest of an adult female and the hospitalization of an adult male. On August 31, at 7 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the town of Swan Lake where a male had been hit in the head with a blunt object, the male was transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for treatment and a 46-year-old female was arrested at the residence and later released from custody with charges pending. Alcohol was a believed to be a factor in the event.

In addition to the assault-related calls, police dealt with two serious traffic collisions, both occurring on September 2.