PRSD Student and Educational Assistant receive Yes I Can! Award

The Manitoba Council for Exceptional Children (MCEC) celebrated its 30th Annual Yes I Can! Awards ceremony on February 20th, 2020, and some local standouts made the cut.

Prairie Rose School Division was extremely proud to have our grade 6 student Patrick Hofer of Maple Creek School honoured as a recipient of a Yes I Can! Award in the area of Academics.

Patrick’s love for school and learning has helped him to overcome many challenges as he has struggled with communication of all forms throughout his home life and school. When he entered kindergarten he had less than 10 words in German, his native tongue. Patrick was desperate to speak to the adults and children around him and after four months, he was able to call students by their names and focus on a “friendship language” for playing with his peers and to keep him safe.

Now, the determined sixth-grader understands his classroom routines. Patrick also has a great mind for visual puzzles, creating dioramas and sculptures and has a genuine love for nature. He helps his dad care for animals, especially the pigs and has constructed a treehouse, benches, and other furniture out of thin branches. Patrick plays a large role in his community and has truly blossomed into a young man with a passion for learning.

Arlene Kalyniuk of Carman Elementary School was celebrated as this year’s Educational Assistant of the Year.

Arlene has been an Educational Assistant at Carman Elementary School for the past eleven years. She consistently excels in her role, while building exemplary work relationships with students and staff, and successfully implementing multiple programs in the school. Arlene’s greatest strength is her keen capacity to know, understand, and create meaningful relationships with her students. This connection has allowed her to help students to learn to manage in challenging situations and to grow from their experiences. Students enjoy working with Mrs. K because her pleasant and positive attitude makes any work seem engaging and doable. Arlene enjoys running Precision Reading, and a daily reading intervention program at the school.

She organizes, trains, and manages the school patrols and lunch monitors. Arlene is highly motivated and a self-starter. She frequently researches ideas at home, shops and brings in items to support student learning. A few years ago during her own time, Arlene took on the challenge of learning everything she could about a program called the Carolina Curriculum.

She devoured the information and created activities to help a child meet the program outcomes. Arlene is always excited to share her knowledge. Arlene’s superior effort, excellent communication, and natural capabilities are ever-present as she strives to continually grow, advocate for, and teach her students. Congratulations on winning Educational Assistant of the Year Arlene!

The MCEC is a major professional organization dedicated to improving the quality of education for exceptional children and youth with a range of abilities and disabilities.