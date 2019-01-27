PRSD preparing 2019-20 budget

Minister of Education and Training, Mr. Kelvin Goertzen, announced the public schools funding for 2019-2020 on Thursday, January 24, 2019, and the Prairie Rose School Division will be receiving a little less this year.

Out of 37 school divisions, 22 school divisions will either receive no additional funding or will see a reduction of funding. Prairie Rose School Division will receive 2% less funding and must adhere to the 2% limit on property tax increases for the piece called the special requirement. This means that less money will be coming to PRSD from the province and the Board’s ability to recover the loss of revenue to support PRSD’s operational costs has been capped.

The 2019 -2020 public schools funding announcement included the following key points:

· An overall increase of 6.6 million was announced for public education; representing a 0.5% increase in public education

· All school divisions are expected to continue to reduce administrative costs

· Year 2 of a 6 year plan to phase out the Tax Incentive Grant to school divisions that were announced during the 2018 – 2019 funding announcement continues

· A 2% limit on property tax increases for a piece called the special requirement was announced.

The special requirement is the amount of tax revenue that is raised by municipalities for the school year and is applied towards the special levy As part of the provincial funding announcement, the Minister of Education and Training noted the mandate under The Public Services Sustainability Act (Bill 28) will help relieve some of financial pressure on school divisions and control salary costs, which represent about 80 per cent of PRSD expenses.

School funding in Manitoba is calculated using the Funding of Schools Program formula, which guarantees divisions receive at least 98 per cent of the previous year’s total. Funding increases or decreases are based on several factors that include a change in enrolment numbers, capital costs, equalizations payments, and the phase-out of the Tax Incentive Grant. The public schools funding announcement impacts all 37 school divisions differently throughout the province.

The PRSD Board of Trustees will begin their work on the 2019-2020 operations budget beginning Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

PRSD’s DRAFT 2019-2020 operational budget will be presented at a Public Budget Consultation that is scheduled for 7:00 PM, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Elm Creek School.

The PRSD Board of Trustees has scheduled Monday, March 11, 2019, as the date to formally approve PRSD’s final operational budget for 2019-2020.

If anyone requires more information, please contact Superintendent Terry Osiowy at 1-204-745-2003 or tosiowy@prsdmb.ca.