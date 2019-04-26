PRSD encouraging people to voice opinion to province

The Province of Manitoba has begun a comprehensive review of the province’s elementary and secondary education system.

The Province has appointed a nine-member commission and has hired a consultant, Dr. Avis Glaze, to guide the commission’s work of this comprehensive review of the Province of Manitoba’s Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system.

The commission is seeking comments on a wide range of topics in the K-12 system in the following areas:

1. Long Term Vision

2. Student Learning

3. Teaching

4. Accountability for Student Learning

5. Governance

6. Funding

The commission is seeking input from all Manitobans and the Prairie Rose School Division is encouraging you to explore the Manitoba Education and Training website. When at this website, people are asked to read the Public Consultation Discussion Paper and then explore the ways someone can add to the conversation through:

1. Interactive Public Consultation Meetings

2. Online Surveys

3. Written Submissions (deadline May 30, 2019)

4. Public Hearings Details about each of these ways to contribute your input, opinions, ideas, and suggestions are listed on the Consultations link of the webpage.

Students, parents, grandparents, ratepayers, and educators are strongly recommended to voice their thoughts. All of the ideas, opinions, and suggestions being shared through family, friends, on social media or around the table at home need to be shared with the commission and the Prairie Rose School Division is strongly encouraging people to carbon copy any submissions made with the local MLA representative.

Local MLA contact information: Midland – Honourable Blaine Pedersen Box 1944, 148 Main Street Carman, MB R0G 0J0 Phone: (204) 745-2203 Fax: (204) 745-2205 Email: midlandmla@mymts.net