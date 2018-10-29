Provincial Exam Results to be posted for first time in 20 years

The Manitoba government has resumed the practice of publishing results of Grade 12 provincial tests at the school division level, Education and Training Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

“Sharing these results reflects our government’s commitment to greater transparency and public engagement, and helps us understand where we need to focus our efforts,” said Goertzen. “We encourage school divisions to use this information as benchmarks to plan and monitor performance, as well as engage community members on solutions to local issues.”

The province previously posted results at the division level but moved to release provincial-level results in 1999. In 2016, the province increased the scope of public information by breaking down data by region, gender and Indigenous identity. The minister noted the move aligns Manitoba with most other provinces.

“We want to return to a practice that should have never ended and share this valuable information with parents,” said Goertzen. “This data will serve as an additional tool to inform them, as we know test results alone don’t reflect the ways a division supports students and many factors impact a student’s test performance including years of learning in earlier grades.”

Students in 40S language arts (English and French) and mathematics (essential, applied and pre-calculus) are required to write Grade 12 provincial tests at the end of each semester. The results count toward their final course grade.

The Education Administration Act states the minister may release information relating to pupil achievement and the effectiveness of programs in the education system.

The minister also noted provincial assessment results will provide important context for the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system review, which the province will launch in early 2019. The review will include public consultation on a wide range of issues including the quality of education in Manitoba.

Provincial assessment results by school division are posted online at:

www.edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/grad_rates/sd/index.html.