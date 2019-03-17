Province reviewing hospital security and safety

The Manitoba government issued a request for proposals to review security programs, services, and systems at key health-care facilities across the province including Boundary Trails Health Centre, Eden Mental Health Centre in Winkler and Portage la Prairie, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen announced last week.

“It is our responsibility to ensure health-care facilities throughout the province are safe and secure for patients, visitors and staff,” said Friesen. “This review will report back on the varying levels of staffing and training standards currently in place at these facilities, and create a plan to ensure the continued safety for all Manitobans visiting or working at these facilities.”

Provincial standards do not currently exist to guide requirements at Manitoba health-care facilities. As a result, the levels of security presence and staff training vary from facility to facility throughout the province. The review will evaluate and benchmark Manitoba facilities in comparison to similar sites across the country.

The review will include interviews with security staff at each site and an evaluation of policies and data in a variety of areas including current security programs and processes, staff duties, contingency and response plans, and security orientation and training plans. Reviewers will also look at physical security including available security equipment, alarm systems, and other key security features. They will assess security reporting and data analysis.

Facilities outside of Winnipeg that may be part of the review include Brandon, Dauphin, Swan River, Thompson, Flin Flon, The Pas, Selkirk, Pine Falls, Boundary Trails Health Centre, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Eden Mental Health Centre in Winkler.

“While facilities across rural Manitoba will continue to have different security needs depending on the services they offer, the patients they treat and where they are located, this review will allow us to strengthen our security plans and achieve a more consistent approach across the province,” said Dr. Denis Fortier, chair, Manitoba Clinical Leadership Council.

As part of the review, the supplier will make summaries and specific recommendations about the observed, reported and assessed issues at each site.

“We are committed to doing all we can to make health-care facilities and sites safe for everyone,” added Friesen. “By seeking advice from security experts, we can make changes to enhance safety and security while ensuring people get the care they need.”