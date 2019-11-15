Province hands out grants to local organizations

Municipal Relations Minister, Rochelle Squires, announced the Manitoba government will be providing more than $6-million in grants to support an additional 203 projects for municipalities, non-profit and community-led organizations across the province.

“Our government is committed to building thriving communities that provide a high quality of life for Manitobans”, said Squires. “The funding announced today has a focus on increasing our community capacity and promoting sustainability for our non-profit organizations.”

Earlier this year, the province announced the new $7.9-million Building Sustainable Communities Program would replace seven legacy grant programs that each had significant administration, rigid requirements and operated in silos. The new program was designed to respond to local neighbourhood, municipal and regional priorities with a focus on increasing community capacity while promoting sustainability for non-profit organizations.

One organization receiving some funds includes the Boyne Regional Library in Carman, which is in the final stage of construction.

“We received the money a little while ago but it really was a big boost when we got it,” said Dale Owen, chair of the library renovation and expansion committee. “It’s really nice that the government recognized the importance of the library in Carman and the upgrades needed. We still need over $100,000 in donations, though, to complete the project. The completion deadline hasn’t changed.”

Grants in the area –

Boyne Regional Library Carman – Library Expansion Phase II Accessibility Ramp $ 73,700

Carman Minor Baseball Association – New Ball Diamonds Phases I and II $75,000

Sperling Rink Board – Geothermal Repairs and Upgrades $ 8,819

Altamont Centennial Community Centre – Exterior Insulation, Accessible Entrance, Eavestroughs $16,572

Valley Agricultural Society Morris – Upgrades to Stampede Grounds and Barns $49,969

Valley Regional Library Morris – Accessibility Upgrades to Washroom $5,000

“The new Building Sustainable Communities Program can provide funding over a two-year period, which greatly reduces the amount of time spent on administrative work,” said Lynne Parker, executive director, ROK Central Inc. “This allows more time to work directly with our participants to build valuable relationships which support skill development that helps families achieve improved physical, mental and emotional health and wellness, as well as a sense of community connectedness.”

Since 2017, the Manitoba government has funded 1,169 projects through community development grants totalling more than $19 million. Another application intake for the Building Sustainable Communities Program opens today, with an application deadline of Jan. 15, the minister said.

Eligible applicants for the new Building Sustainable Communities Program include non-profit organizations, charitable organizations, municipalities, and northern affairs community councils. The program will provide a maximum provincial contribution of up to 50 per cent of total eligible project costs to a maximum grant of $75,000.

For more information about the program, or to submit an application, visit www.manitobago.ca.

A list of grant recipients can be found at www.gov.mb.ca/grants/pdf/bsc-approved-funding.pdf.