Premiers support provincial borrowing initiative

The Manitoba government proposal to the federal government to borrow money on behalf of provincial governments and then loan that money to provinces as part of a collective financial response to COVID-19 has received the support of all premiers in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I am gratified that all my colleagues support this Provincial Borrowing Initiative being placed immediately before the federal government,” Manitoba Premier, Brian Pallister announced Monday. “All provinces are going to be on the hook for billions and billions of dollars in new debt to pay for health care and economic recovery programs. This is a sensible and available way Ottawa can make it cheaper for all of us to do so now.”

Pallister has proposed the federal government create a standing credit mechanism on an urgent basis that would borrow on provinces’ behalf and then lend the money back to provinces on the same terms. Through the Bank of Canada, Ottawa can borrow in international financial markets at a lower interest rate than individual provinces can, saving hundreds of millions of dollars that can be redirected to health care and economic recovery actions. Section 18(c) of The Bank of Canada Act states: “The Bank may buy and sell securities issued or guaranteed by Canada or any province.”

As outlined in the March 26, 2020, letter from Manitoba to the federal government, the COVID-19 pandemic is undermining essential provincial borrowing capacity in many areas of the country. The limited credits that can be accessed by provinces and territories is generally at rates much higher than those available to the federal government. The premier also noted, this means billions of dollars will be spent on debt servicing rather than on health care and other essential front-line services.

The Business Council of Manitoba has also written the prime minister expressing its support for the premier’s initiative.

“The proposed solution provides increased liquidity and flexibility during this crisis while ensuring the greatest value for money during the recovery and moving forward,” said Bram Strain, president and CEO, Business Council of Manitoba. “This truly levels the playing field for all jurisdictions and sets a foundation for us to begin to move forward, stronger and together.”

Manitoba and other provinces are going to hit a financial wall requiring borrowing well beyond anything in the past, the premier said. With every government competing for the same dollars, federal borrowing on behalf of provinces can give us access to greater financial liquidity in the bond markets at a cheaper cost than provinces doing it solely on their own, he added.

This year alone, Manitoba expects borrowing needs of up to $10 billion, Pallister said. This is necessary to support front-line COVID health-care and family expenses, fill the holes created by revenue and bill deferrals with the current fall in economic activity, and pay for ongoing expenses of government, he added. If Manitoba could save 1.5 per cent on these borrowing costs, that translates to $150 million a year that could be redirected to health care. Over the 30-year term of those bonds, that translates to over $4 billion of savings for Manitobans for this year’s borrowings alone, the premier stated. Across all Canadian provinces and territories, this could easily translate into over $100 billion of savings.

“The federal government has been innovative and responsive in dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 on behalf of Canadians,” said Pallister. “This is another, increasingly urgent way we can adopt a ‘Team Canada’ approach to fight this pandemic together, as we are doing right here in Manitoba with all our partners, to ensure we all come out of this pandemic stronger and more united than ever.”