Plant sale provides boost for Carman Garden Club

The Carman Garden Club held its annual Plant Sale last week and citizens from around the community packed the Active Living Centre in Carman to pick up some flowers for the upcoming summer.

“Despite the weather, it was a good turn-out for the plant sale this year,” said Paula Learmond, President of the Garden Club. “We do this every year as one of our big fundraisers to help fund the club. It’s really just perennials that we have at the sale but there are a couple of annuals.”

Everything sold at the event is either produced by club members or donated by local nurseries, community members or garden enthusiasts. Vanderveen, Aubin Nurseries and several good-hearted people stepped up to help out with the sale.

“The funds go toward keeping the garden club up and running,” she said. “We raised about $5,550 with expenses taken off. Our members usually bring in all the plants but we also got a good number of plants from Bill and Helen Neufeld and other people from the community. Everything was donated for the plant sale is to help out the club.”

Learmond adds the club has a high number of junior gardeners and they plan to have a special night bringing youth and experience together to share their love for plants.

“We have 39 juniors in the club this year, which is a huge amount of kids,” she said. “We’re going to be having a Senior/Junior Barbecue on June 11 at Kings Park. It’s the first meeting between the juniors and the club members.”

The group will be discussing growing practices, types of plants and any other questions juniors or seniors may have. The members will then finish the evening by building a bee’s nest box.

“We’ll be there to help the youngsters out as it’s one of the few times we’ve gotten together with the juniors, and they can get to know us while we get to know them,” adds Learmond. “Plus, we’re always looking for new members. We’re excited to see some younger people come in and use the expertise that the club offers.”

Learmond adds the club isn’t just for junior gardeners as she’d like to see more young adults getting involved to learn more about the hobby.