Pizza Friday in Carman

Spenst Brothers Premium Meats were handing out free pizza at the Homestead Co-op Friday afternoon in Carman, Man., to show appreciation to their incredible customers and vendors.

The family-run business was set up inside serving hot pizza with their mobile pizza cooker parked out front. People were able to stop by and grab a free slice of whatever was up for grabs, hot and fresh at the entrance.

The business likes to get out to local vendors and show some appreciation for their fantastic customers.