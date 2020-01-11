Pembina West Rockets return with silver medals

The Pembina West Rockets Bantam AA team travelled to Regina on December 13- 15 for the Hockey Regina Bantam A Tournament and the team came home with a second-place finish in the 16-team tournament, losing to the Winnipeg East Railcats in the final.

The Rockets opened against the Saskatoon Renegade Rage. It was a tough battle with the first two periods ending scoreless. The tie ended at 13:46 of the third when Max Jago (Elliot, Ricard) beat the net minder. Beau Bannerman (Ross) added to the lead two minutes later. Saskatoon drew within one late in the game and pulled their goalie with less than a minute for the extra attacker. Tanner Anderson sealed the victory with an empty net goal in the dying seconds. Final score was 3- 1. Winning goalie was Cameron Perrier.

Next, the Rockets faced the Regina Blues. The Rockets scored two goals in the first period, both from Max Jago (Elliot), to jump out to an early lead. Ben Kubinec (Patenaude) added another goal in the second before Regina found the scoreboard. Regina pulled within one midway through the third. Carter Elliot (Jago) added an insurance goal at 1:48, sealing a 4-2 victory. Winning goalie was Maysen Mazurat.

Game three was versus the Regina Shamrocks. Tanner Anderson (Ross) opened the scoring at 13:23 of the first. The Rockets carried the momentum into the second with goals from Gradyn Ross (Anderson, Carels), Max Jago (Ricard), and Sammy Delaquis (Patenaude, Price). Regina ended the shutout out late in the second. In the third, the Rockets added to the lead as Max Jago (Long), Zane Price (Patenaude, Delaquis) and Chaz Ricard (Elliot, Jago) all scored. Final score was 7-1. Winning goalie was Cameron Perrier.

The Rockets met the Regina Trojans in the A-Side semifinals. The Rockets opened the scoring just over four minutes into the first when James Young (Kubinec) beat the net minder. Despite chances for both teams, the score remained 1-0 for the Rockets until 16:11 of the second period. Carter Elliot scored the game’s second goal (Jago) and added another 3 minutes later (Carels). With less than a minute to play in the second, Tanner Anderson (Young, Ricard) increased the lead. Regina would answer right back with a goal of their own. The third period saw multiple goals scored. Max Jago started it off. Regina responded with two goals in a span of 18 seconds. Regina continued to apply pressure. The Rockets were finally able to stop the Blues with a goal at 3:53 from Zane Price (Delaquis). Final score was 6-3. Winning goalie was Maysen Mazurat.

The A-Side final was an all-Manitoba affair with the Rockets facing the Winnipeg East Railcats. It was an intense game right from the opening faceoff. The Rockets drew first blood when Zane Price (Patenaude) beat the Railcats’ goalie at 8:27 of the first period. Winnipeg drew even just over a minute later and the first period ended in a tie. The Rockets came out strong and got a goal from Tanner Anderson early in the second. The scored stayed that way with end-to-end play until Winnipeg was able to get one in. They added another goal with less than a minute to play in the period. The Rockets tried to rally in the third but ran out of steam. Winnipeg added two more goals to end any chance of a comeback. Final score was 5-2. Cameron Perrier recorded the loss