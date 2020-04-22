Pembina Valley Watershed District re-foresting Manitoba

Are you a non-profit, non-government organization?? Are you a citizen, school, youth, cultural, heritage, community or service club group? Are you interested in improving and sustaining Manitoba’s forest environment by planting some trees??

Let the Pembina Valley Watershed District (PVWD) assist you! Together we can make Manitoba’s forests more attractive, diverse, widespread and productive. The Manitoba Hydro Forest Enhancement Program is encouraging Manitobans to submit project proposals that will benefit their community, their region, or the province as a whole.

Applications for tree planting and education projects can be requested for a one year period and up to a $10,000 maximum. PVWD will partner with you, and assist in a site planting plan, site photos, size and species of trees suitable to your site, advise on tree protection, and provide a solid maintenance plan.

For more information on the Forest Enhancement Program, contact the Pembina Valley Watershed District at 204-242-3267 or email pvcd@mtsmail.ca.