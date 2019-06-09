Pembina Valley roster released for Manitoba's 55+ Games

The local team may be smaller than usual, but according to Pembina Valley Games Rep. Lois Dudgeon it’s a dedicated group that will represent the region at the Manitoba 55+ Games.

About 560 adults from across Manitoba have registered for the 2019 Manitoba 55+ Games presented by Play Now in Swan River, June 11-13.

Of those, 23 come from the Pembina Valley.

“Due to the added distance this year, this is down from our usual 100+ and always includes newcomers to the Games,” Dudgeon said in a press release. “Participants from across the Pembina Valley region will enjoy three fun-filled days of friendly competition in everything from cards, floor shuffle and pickleball to golf and swimming. “

The MB 55 Plus Games are a program of Active Aging in MB (AAIM). Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries will be the title sponsor for the 11th consecutive year with the province also contributing to AAIM and the host community.

Dudgeon said these games are these older adults “Olympics 2019”, and spectators are welcome to come out and cheer on their favorite individual or team at no charge.

Team Pembina Valley 2019

Carman / Roland / Sperling:

Lawrence and Tammy Dyck, Hellar Nakonechny, Merv Robinson, Jacquie Russell, Laurie Wiebe, Bob Wilson

Cartwright / Manitou / Mariapolis / Souris:

Stuart Ganske, Lewis Hacault, Mel Johnson, Marilyn Woods

Morden / Winkler:

Walter Dedio, Gerry Deroche, Lois Dudgeon, David Dyck, David Goertzen, Paul & Beth Smith, Rick & Trisha Warkentine

Notre Dame:

Jean and Linda Brisson, Andre Dacquay