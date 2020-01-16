Pembina Valley RCMP respond to multiple car thefts, teen girls arrested

The Pembina Valley RCMP Detachments have responded to seven theft of vehicle complaints, two break and enter, and theft complaints throughout the Detachment Area (Carman, Morden, Manitou) between January 7th, 2020, and January 14th, 2020.

Officers responded to a theft of motor vehicle complaint in the Town of Manitou, Manitoba on January 7, 2020. The next day RCMP members responded to a break and enter to a residence and theft of a motor vehicle in the Town of Carman. RCMP investigators were able to link the occurrence in Manitou to the occurrence in Carman as related, and as a result of both investigations, the RCMP have arrested a 14-year-old female and a 15-year-old female in relation to the incidents. Charges are pending against these 2 female youth.

Pembina Valley RCMP Detachment responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint in the RM of Stanley, Manitoba, on January 11, 2020. This stolen vehicle was located by members of the Winnipeg Police Service as they arrested an adult male in possession of the stolen vehicle.

As a result of the on-going investigations RCMP members have recovered several of the stolen vehicles. During the course of the theft of vehicle investigations, RCMP investigators learned that a common trend was that the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside of them, readily accessible to the suspects.

The Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate the occurrences with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services. RCMP members are reminding the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police and to lock all residences, outbuildings, and vehicles on their properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pembina Valley RCMP (Carman, Morden, or Manitou offices) or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.