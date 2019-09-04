Pembina Valley RCMP Report Aug 19-27

The following is a summary of police activity from the Pembina Valley RCMP between the dates of Sunday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

During this reporting period, the RCMP responded to 101 calls for service of a variety of complaints ranging from traffic complaints, property crimes, assistance requests, and crimes against persons.

RCMP members investigated 38 occurrences under the Highway Traffic Act and Off-Road Vehicles Act, 3 uttering threats complaints, 3 requests to check on individuals well-being, 1 complaint of trespassing, 2 motor vehicle collisions, 4 suspicious person complaints, 1 missing persons complaint, 1 theft of fuel, 1 complaint of sexual assault, 7 mischief complaints, 2 fires, 1 occurrence under the mental health act, 1 complaint of fraud under $5000, 5 false alarms, 1 break and enter, 8 requests to assist the general public, 3 – 911 Act complaints, 1 arrest under the Intoxicated Person Detention Act, 1 complaint of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and 4 assault complaints.

On August 26, 2019, RCMP responded to numerous vandalism, theft, and mischief complaints in the town of Manitou and surrounding municipalities.

Among these complaints were the thefts of three motor vehicles. All 3 of these vehicles have since been recovered and charges are pending in one investigation, while RCMP members continue to investigate the other two motor vehicle thefts with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

RCMP officers from Carman Detachment arrested two adult males for impaired operation of conveyance between August 20 and August 24. Charges were laid against a 48-year-old male from British Columbia in one instance, while charges are pending against a 21-year-old male from Mexico involved in the second occurrence.

The Pembina Valley RCMP are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove any access to the vehicles keys are there has been an increase in thefts of motor vehicles over the course of the summer.

As a result of a complaint of theft at a business in the town of Carman, the Pembina Valley Area RCMP have charged three persons with varying offences, and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

A business in Carman reported a shoplifting event, which police quickly responded to, locating a suspect a short distance away from the business. The resulting follow-up investigation resulted in two more arrests and the seizure of a motor vehicle.

RCMP members executed a search warrant on the vehicle, resulting in the seizure of a small amount of methamphetamine.

The three persons, 2 adult males and 1 adult female have all been held in custody and face several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, failing to comply with a recognizance, failing to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the matter and have issued a warrant of arrest for a fourth person. Sheldon McINTYRE, a 29-year-old male, is wanted for failing to comply with a recognizance.

RCMP encourage the public to report all suspicious activity to the police, the most efficient method is to call 911. RCMP do not accept reports over social media.