Pembina Valley RCMP report

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a few calls earlier this week including a break-and-enter in Carman and the use of counterfeit money around the region.

Just after midnight on April 5, officers responded to a break and enter in progress occurring in the Town of Carman. Three unknown persons entered into the victim’s home with a pipe and two machetes, assaulted the tenants with physical violence and demanded to know the whereabouts of other persons not in the home.

Very soon thereafter the Suspects left the scene avoiding apprehension by police. No one was seriously hurt in the incident and RCMP continues to investigate. It is believed this incident is drug-related as the victims just recently moved into the mobile home after the previous tenant, known by police to be involved in the local drug culture, moved out.

A possible suspect has been identified and local RCMP continue to investigate.

Counterfeit Moneys

Counterfeit money has been used at various businesses to purchase items recently in the Pembina Valley area. Suspects have been identified and local RCMP continue to investigate.

It is believed the suspects are involved in the local drug trade to varying degrees.

Keeping safe on duty

Over the past several weeks, there has been significant direction from public health officials on precautionary measures that citizens of Manitoba are asked to follow to slow the spread of Covid 19 within our communities and the Pembina Valley RCMP are no different.

PV RCMP remains committed to providing a high level of service despite these trying times. Officers may ask several questions about one’s travel, if individuals are currently ill, or if any contact has been made with anyone that is ill and confirmed to be positive with the coronavirus.

In the spirit of public health, the health of the communities and first responders including police, please answer these questions honestly and accurately.