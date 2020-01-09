Pembina Valley RCMP report

The following is a report of occurrences over the past three weeks from the Pembina Valley RCMP.

RCMP officers responded to 80 calls for service as well as executing several check stops during the holiday season. These files included a multitude of traffic-related occurrences, well-being checks, false alarms, reports of suspicious persons and serious criminal code offences such as break and enters and a sexual assault.

In total there were 3 Break and Enter incidents occurring in the communities of Carman, Pilot Mound and at a farmyard in the RM of Lorne. All of these incidents are actively being investigated and it is not known if they are related. Any information should be delivered to the Pembina Valley RCMP.

On December 16, 2019, RCMP received a complaint of a Sexual Assault from a 43-year-old woman residing in Carman. Officers from the amalgamated Pembina Valley area collectively investigated this incident.

Two adult males, 57-year-old Lawrence Meleck and 25-year-old Toban Roulette were charged with one count each of Sexual Assault and remanded into custody. On December 20, 2019, both males were released from custody on strict conditions issued by a Judge.