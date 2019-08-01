Pembina Valley RCMP report

The Pembina Valley RCMP Detachment responded to 90 occurrences throughout the Detachment area on or between July 22 and July 29, 2019. The following is a summary of some of the noteworthy events.

The Pembina Valley RCMP have received and continue to investigate multiple break, enter & theft complaints throughout the Detachment area. RCMP are asking the public to take any and all safety precautions that include; locking your house, outbuildings, vehicles, and not leaving valuables in the open.

On July 24, 2019, the Pembina Valley RCMP received a break, enter, and theft complaint that occurred at the Canada Post in Roseisle, Manitoba. Police investigation determined that unknown suspect(s) gained entry into several mailboxes where several items were stolen.

On July 29, 2019, the Pembina Valley RCMP received a break, enter, and theft complaint that occurred at the Post Office in Miami, Manitoba. The subsequent police investigation determined that unknown suspect(s) gained entry into several mailboxes where several items were stolen. The RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of RCMP Forensic Ident Services.

On Friday July 26, 2019, at 12 a.m. the Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a complaint of a hit and run that occurred on Hwy 432 approximately 1-mile south of Morden.

RCMP members responded and learned that a suspect vehicle pulled onto the highway and cut off a street bike that was travelling northbound causing the street bike to strike the passenger side rear quarter panel or rear bumper of the suspect vehicle. The driver of the street bike sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital via ambulance. The suspect vehicle was described as being a white car or sport utility vehicle, which would now have damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel or rear bumper consistent with being struck by a street bike.

Pembina Valley RCMP Detachment have also received several calls of off road vehicles (including motorized golf carts) driving on the roadways within communities. Under the Off Road Vehicle Act, and the Highway Traffic Act, this is prohibited.

See the following charge: 33(1) Except as may be authorized under another provision of this Act or under the regulations, no person shall operate an off-road vehicle…

(a) upon or across a roadway or the shoulder thereof;

(b) on or across the median of a divided highway;

(c) on the right-of-way of an interchange; or

(d) on or across a sidewalk. 193(1) Except when entering or leaving a driveway or lane or when entering upon or leaving land adjacent to a highway, no driver shall drive a vehicle upon a sidewalk.

Anyone with information regarding the above mentioned on-going investigations are asked to contact the Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-822-4476 / 204-242-2017 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

In addition to the above mentioned calls for service, the RCMP responded to; 2 calls under the 911 Act, 2 complaints of abandoned vehicles, 10 animal complaints, 2 assaults, 1 request to assist a municipal Police Service, 3 break and enter complaints, 1 breach of peace, 1 complaint of careless use of a firearm, 1 complaint of disobeying a court order, 2 disturbances, 23 traffic complaints related to Highway Traffic Act offences, 1 request to check well-being, 6 suspicious person’s complaints, 3 theft complaints, 1 trespassing complaint, 3 motor vehicle collisions, 2 fraud complaints, 3 mischief complaints, 3 Mental Health Act complaints, 2 found property complaints, 2 Family Relations Act complaints, 6 false alarms and 1 complaint of sexual assault.