Pembina Valley RCMP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 23, at the intersection of Provincial Road 428, in the RM of Roland last week.

The initial investigation has determined that a car travelling north on Provincial Road 428, came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 23, then proceeded through the intersection and collided with a semi-trailer going east on Highway 23.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old female from Morden, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her passenger, a 13-year-old male, was transported to hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 50-year-old male from Steinbach, was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.