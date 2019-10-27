Pembina Valley RCMP arrest 4 after armed robbery in Somerset

Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a call of an armed robbery taking place at the Somerset Hotel on October 21, at approximately 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male and female entered the hotel and the male produced a firearm and demanded cash from the employee. The two suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a tan coloured Chevrolet Impala, which was later determined to be stolen out of Portage la Prairie.

Officers immediately began a search for the suspects. During their patrols, officers began receiving tips from the public in relation to the vehicle and its direction of travel. The vehicle was subsequently located after hitting the ditch along Highway 5, located north of Cartwright, near Provincial Road 253.

A 19-year-old female, from Long Plain First Nation, was located inside the vehicle and arrested. The male driver fled on foot into the adjacent cornfield and stole a pickup truck from a nearby residence. The pickup truck was immediately located by RCMP and stopped. Officers arrested the 25-year-old male driver, from Long Plain First Nation, without incident.

The investigation identified two other suspects who were believed to be involved in the robbery. Further tips from the public led officers to the community of Crystal City where police located and arrested a 43-year-old male and 25-year-old female, both from Long Plain First Nation, without incident.

At this time, the two adult males and two adult females remain in police custody with numerous charges pending.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.