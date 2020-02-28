Pembina Valley RCMP alter office hours

The Pembina Valley RCMP detachment would like the public to be aware of a change to the administrative office hours at the Carman RCMP Detachment.

The Carman RCMP Detachment administrative hours of operation are as follows:

Monday to Friday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will have extended hours on Tuesdays until 7:30 p.m. to assist anyone residing in the municipalities within the Pembina Valley detachment area – which include Carman, Morden, Manitou, and Crystal City areas – who are in need of a criminal record and or vulnerable sector checks.

Residents are able to attend the Carman office during these extended hours.

In addition, police would like to inform the public that the Morden RCMP detachment administrative office hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed between 12-1 p.m.) and the Manitou RCMP detachment administrative office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed between 12-1 p.m.).

It is recommended that anyone who is wishing to attend either of the RCMP detachments to call ahead prior to attending to ensure that a staff member is present at the detachment. For emergencies the public is asked to contact 911.