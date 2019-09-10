Pedersen takes Midland with big numbers

The polls are closed and the votes are piling in for the 2019 Manitoba Provincial Election and Incumbent Blaine Pedersen of the Progressive Conservative party will be serving another term in the Midland region after receiving 2176 votes (as of 9:12 p.m.) in this year’s election.

The PC party was at 2176 votes, the NDP candidate Cindy Friesen received 416 votes and Julia Sisler with the Liberals received 269 votes just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Carman Valley Leader will have a reaction from MLA Pedersen Wednesday morning.